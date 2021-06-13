Father shot dead son over domestic dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Father shot dead his son over domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station.

Police spokesman on Sunday said the murder was investigated in 24 hours using modern scientific technology of investigation.

Police said Abdul Nabi had shot dead his son on Friday due to a family feud.

The case was registered against the unknown accused on a complaint filed by victim's brother Abdul Ghani.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, congratulated Superintendentof Police, Potohar, Station House Officer Taxila and the police team to the arrest the suspect in short time.