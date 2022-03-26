Father, son among four shot killed in separate incidents

Four persons including father and son were shot killed in separate incidents of violence occurred in different areas of the district on Saturday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) ::Four persons including father and son were shot killed in separate incidents of violence occurred in different areas of the district on Saturday.

According to police, Dyar Khan and his son Ali Rehman were sitting in a hotel when their rivals opened indiscriminate firing at them near Khanda Mor in limits of Chota Lahor.

Both of them died on the spot while a passerby also sustained injuries.

In another incident, a man identified as Sham Bacha was killed by firing of his rivals, as namedNaeem Jan, Nadir Khan and Bakhtiar.

Meanwhile, a man, Mufti Afsar lodged report with Kalu Khan Police Station that his son was killed by Abu Bakar and Ammad over a minor dispute.

Cases have been registered in relevant police stations and investigation is underway.