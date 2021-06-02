Father, son arrested for molesting, killing boy

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The police of Nawan Sheher in Abbottabad district on Wednesday arrested a man and his son for alleged molestation and murder of a 13-year-old boy.

Police said, 13-year-old son of Muhammad Niaz was molested and killed by unknown accused in Mera Mandroch area, in the vicinity of Nawan Sheher police station.

The police, after registering a case under 302/377/34 acts, started investigating the incident. During the initial investigation police included the uncle and cousin of the victim into inquiry on suspicion. After some interrogation both the accused identified as Riaz, son of Qalandar and Huzaifa, son of Riaz confessed to molesting and later killing the boy by poisoning him.

Both the accused were shifted to Nawan Sheher police station for further investigation while the body of the boy was handed over to heirs after medico legal formalities.