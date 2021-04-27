Father, son convicted in double murder case

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional district and sessions judge modal court Ch Naveed Akhtar on Tuesday handed down death sentence to a man and life term to his son for their involvement in a double murder case.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Qurban and his son Muhammad Shabbir along with three others had killed his wife Shamim Bibi and daughter Mukhtaran Bibi in Chak Amar Sigh a year ago, for her refusal to transfer her property to his name.

The court awarded death sentence on two counts with a fine of Rs 200,000 to Qurban and life imprisonment on two counts with a fine of Rs 200,000 to Shabbir. The court acquitted their co-accused Muhammad Ramzan, Khadim Hussain and Muhammad Hussain on benefit of doubt.