Father, son critically injured over resisting robbery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A trader and his son were shot injured as they reportedly resisted an armed robbery at their shop in Mirza Mohalla area here on Thursday.

The Pinyari police station informed that 2 armed men entered in the shop of Muhammad Akram Shaikh and asked him to handover cash and mobile phones.

Shaikh and his son Ali Shaikh resisted the robbers who opened fire on them, the police added.

According to the police, the miscreants escaped after the incident while the injured man and his son were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident an under trial prisoner jailed in Nara Prison escaped during his medical treatment at LUH here on Thursday.

The police informed that the prisoner Shahnawaz Kori was recently arrested and sent to jail on the judicial remand in a fraud case.

He belongs to Kambar-Shahdadkot district.

A separate FIR about the escape has not been lodged so far at the Market police station.