UrduPoint.com

Father, Son Critically Injured Over Resisting Robbery

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Father, son critically injured over resisting robbery

A trader and his son were shot injured as they reportedly resisted an armed robbery at their shop in Mirza Mohalla area here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A trader and his son were shot injured as they reportedly resisted an armed robbery at their shop in Mirza Mohalla area here on Thursday.

The Pinyari police station informed that 2 armed men entered in the shop of Muhammad Akram Shaikh and asked him to handover cash and mobile phones.

Shaikh and his son Ali Shaikh resisted the robbers who opened fire on them, the police added.

According to the police, the miscreants escaped after the incident while the injured man and his son were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident an under trial prisoner jailed in Nara Prison escaped during his medical treatment at LUH here on Thursday.

The police informed that the prisoner Shahnawaz Kori was recently arrested and sent to jail on the judicial remand in a fraud case.

He belongs to Kambar-Shahdadkot district.

A separate FIR about the escape has not been lodged so far at the Market police station.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Prisoner Police Station Mobile Jail Robbery Man Nara FIR Market

Recent Stories

5 killed, 914 injured in 872 accidents in Punjab

5 killed, 914 injured in 872 accidents in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Awareness session on "benefits of fortification of ..

Awareness session on "benefits of fortification of edible oil" held

4 minutes ago
 IGP for precautionary measures to deal with possib ..

IGP for precautionary measures to deal with possible floods

4 minutes ago
 PFA sets up awareness camp for rescuers

PFA sets up awareness camp for rescuers

4 minutes ago
 Eight commercial vehicles impounded for using ille ..

Eight commercial vehicles impounded for using illegal LPG cylinders

7 minutes ago
 Govt has not withdrawn notification on minimum rat ..

Govt has not withdrawn notification on minimum rates of wages: Finance Ministry

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.