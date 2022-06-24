UrduPoint.com

Father, Son Critically Injured Over Resisting Robbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Father, son critically injured over resisting robbery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A trader and his son were shot injured as they reportedly resisted an armed robbery at their shop in Mirza Mohalla area here on Thursday.

The Pinyari police station informed that 2 armed men entered in the shop of Muhammad Akram Shaikh and asked him to handover cash and mobile phones.

Shaikh and his son Ali Shaikh resisted the robbers who opened fire on them, the police added.

According to the police, the miscreants escaped after the incident while the injured man and his son were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident an under trial prisoner jailed in Nara Prison escaped during his medical treatment at LUH here on Thursday.

The police informed that the prisoner Shahnawaz Kori was recently arrested and sent to jail on the judicial remand in a fraud case.

He belongs to Kambar-Shahdadkot district.

A separate FIR about the escape has not been lodged so far at the Market police station.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Prisoner Police Station Mobile Jail Robbery Man Nara FIR Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2022

30 seconds ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

6 minutes ago
 Minister directs to address problems in Park Road ..

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road Housing Scheme

9 hours ago
 3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth ..

3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth employment: Farah Azeem

9 hours ago
 268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

10 hours ago
 Formation of province for South Punjab's people as ..

Formation of province for South Punjab's people as per constitution: Law Ministe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.