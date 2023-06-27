Open Menu

Father, Son Crushed To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Father, son crushed to death

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Father and son were crushed to death by over-speeding car, rescuer said.

Habeebullah and the son Najeebullah, resident of suburban village 443/EB Bhutto colony were moving toward Cheecha Watni road on motorbike when the car coming from backside near royal garden hit and crushed the father and son.

Police reached on the spot and shifted the bodies under its supervision to THQ hospital.

The driver fled the scene while police started investigation after taking the car in the custody.

