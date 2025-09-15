Open Menu

Father, Son & Daughter Murder Case Cracked; Two Suspects Paraded In Handcuffs

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday announced that the gruesome murder case of a father, son and daughter in Ramsha Colony has been solved, with two suspects arrested and presented before the media in handcuffs during a press conference at Rescue 15 Field Office.

DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, while addressing the press conference, said that the victims – Ikram, his son Emmanuel and daughter Zoya – were mercilessly killed inside their home in Ramsha Colony, within the jurisdiction of I-9 Police Station. The crime surfaced when neighbors reported a foul smell coming from the locked house, prompting police to break in and recover the three bodies.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed the killers had deceived the victims into drinking juice laced with intoxicants before murdering them. The culprits then took away their mobile phones and locked the house from outside.

The DIG explained that a special police team was formed under SSP Investigation, with Incharge RDU and SHO Industrial Area, to track down the perpetrators. By utilizing Safe City cameras, technical surveillance and modern investigation methods, the suspects were traced and arrested in a remarkably short time.

The arrested suspects were identified as Yeshua son of Bahadur and Yeshua. DIG Tariq praised the effective and timely efforts of the police team and directed that strong evidence be compiled so the accused could be brought to justice in court.

He reiterated that ICT Police remain fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens. “No elements will be allowed to disturb peace in the Federal capital. Safeguarding our people is our foremost duty,” DIG Tariq said.

