Father, Son Die In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Father, son die in road accident

A man and his son were killed in road mishap as a speeding bus allegedly crushed them in Kabirwala, on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :A man and his son were killed in road mishap as a speeding bus allegedly crushed them in Kabirwala, on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, Qasim Naich along with his Asif, resident of Dangi Naich village, were heading to somewhere on motorcycle when a speeding bus allegedly crushed them. Rescue-1122 shifted the both injured to THQ Hospital Kabirwala where they both died. Local police is investigating the incident.

