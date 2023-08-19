Father, son die in road accident

A man and his son were killed in road mishap as a speeding bus allegedly crushed them in Kabirwala, on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :A man and his son were killed in road mishap as a speeding bus allegedly crushed them in Kabirwala, on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, Qasim Naich along with his Asif, resident of Dangi Naich village, were heading to somewhere on motorcycle when a speeding bus allegedly crushed them. Rescue-1122 shifted the both injured to THQ Hospital Kabirwala where they both died. Local police is investigating the incident.