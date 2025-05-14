Father, Son Died After Falling Into Manhole In Ahmedpur Sharqia
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 06:40 PM
A father and son lost their lives after falling into a manhole in Basti Bhattian, a suburb of Ahmedpur Sharqia on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A father and son lost their lives after falling into a manhole in Basti Bhattian, a suburb of Ahmedpur Sharqia on Wednesday.
According to private news channel and police, 60-year-old Qasim fell into the manhole while cleaning it.
His 30-year-old son Asif jumped in to rescue him, but both drowned.
Rescue teams later recovered their bodies and handed them over to the family. Asif leaves behind a wife and three young children.
Recent Stories
Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR
SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legislative action
DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completion
Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahmedpur Sharqia
Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug operation
Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen rural economy
Kamal asks NIH to enhance local vaccine production
PPP delegation calls on Bilawal Zardari
PHC upholds military court sentences in cases related to terrorism charges
Main accused in Kashif Masih murder arrested
PHDEC distributes mango bags among growers
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews progress on Lahore Devel ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR4 minutes ago
-
SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legislative action25 seconds ago
-
DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completion26 seconds ago
-
Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahmedpur Sharqia27 seconds ago
-
Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug operation29 seconds ago
-
Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen rural economy30 seconds ago
-
Kamal asks NIH to enhance local vaccine production4 minutes ago
-
PPP delegation calls on Bilawal Zardari4 minutes ago
-
PHC upholds military court sentences in cases related to terrorism charges13 minutes ago
-
Main accused in Kashif Masih murder arrested4 minutes ago
-
PHDEC distributes mango bags among growers4 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews progress on Lahore Development Programme4 minutes ago