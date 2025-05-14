Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahmedpur Sharqia

A father and son lost their lives after falling into a manhole in Basti Bhattian, a suburb of Ahmedpur Sharqia on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A father and son lost their lives after falling into a manhole in Basti Bhattian, a suburb of Ahmedpur Sharqia on Wednesday.

According to private news channel and police, 60-year-old Qasim fell into the manhole while cleaning it.

His 30-year-old son Asif jumped in to rescue him, but both drowned.

Rescue teams later recovered their bodies and handed them over to the family. Asif leaves behind a wife and three young children.