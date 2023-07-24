Father, son died killed in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A youth and his father were killed in an accident in the precinct of Factory Area police station,here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Muhammad Saleh (24) along with his father Muhammad Akbar (65) was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit their bike near Railway Phattak Sitara Colony.

As a result, the both died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the bodies to area police, while further investigation was underway.