Father, Son drown while crossing Indus River in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A tragic incident occurred near Rowana riverine when a father and his son drowned while attempting to cross the Indus River.

According to details, Allah Wasaya, belonging to the Lohar community from Basti Rathi, along with his son, was crossing the river when they were swept away by the powerful and unforgiving waves of the Indus River.

Unfortunately, both of them lost their lives in the incident.

Later, the local people recovered the bodies on a self-help basis.

APP/akt