Father, son drowned in River Indus

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A father lost his life while attempting to save his teenage son from drowning in the River Indus near Attock Khurd on Wednesday.

According to the police, the 42-year-old Tariq Shah and his 12-year-old son Atif Shah had come from the Nizampur area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a picnic at the river.

While Atif was bathing, he lost control and started drowning.

Seeing his son in distress, Tariq jumped into the water to rescue him but both the father and son ended up drowning.

Rescue teams from 1122 arrived at the scene and with the help of local volunteers, retrieved the bodies of the father and son.

They were then shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Attock.

In a separate incident, a man drowned in a mini dam in the Kamrial area of Pindigheb town, Attock.

According to hospital and rescue sources, Raheel Khan had gone to the dam for a picnic when he slipped and drowned.

The locals later retrieved his body and transferred it to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pindigheb.

The police have registered separate cases for both incidents and are conducting further investigations.