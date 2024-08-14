Father, Son Drowned In River Indus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A father lost his life while attempting to save his teenage son from drowning in the River Indus near Attock Khurd on Wednesday.
According to the police, the 42-year-old Tariq Shah and his 12-year-old son Atif Shah had come from the Nizampur area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a picnic at the river.
While Atif was bathing, he lost control and started drowning.
Seeing his son in distress, Tariq jumped into the water to rescue him but both the father and son ended up drowning.
Rescue teams from 1122 arrived at the scene and with the help of local volunteers, retrieved the bodies of the father and son.
They were then shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Attock.
In a separate incident, a man drowned in a mini dam in the Kamrial area of Pindigheb town, Attock.
According to hospital and rescue sources, Raheel Khan had gone to the dam for a picnic when he slipped and drowned.
The locals later retrieved his body and transferred it to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pindigheb.
The police have registered separate cases for both incidents and are conducting further investigations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA cracks down on water waste, encourages citizen participation in rainwater harvesting drive : MD5 minutes ago
-
Islamia College Peshawar extends admission date till August 205 minutes ago
-
Four suspects involved in street crimes arrested25 minutes ago
-
Pir Bala Warsak Road blast leaves 2 police officials critically injured54 minutes ago
-
Foreign tourists are safe in flood-hit Astore: NDMA tells PM3 hours ago
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days10 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel11 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan11 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st13 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest13 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production13 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2013 hours ago