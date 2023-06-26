Open Menu

Father-son Duo Electrocuted In Bahawalnagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 07:43 PM

A father-son duo were electrocuted at their home, situated in Mandi Sadiq Ganj, Mohallah Mochipura, here on Monday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :A father-son duo were electrocuted at their home, situated in Mandi Sadiq Ganj, Mohallah Mochipura, here on Monday.

According to police, during rain, which continued with intermittent gaps throughout the night on Sunday, a woman received severe electric shock while spreading clothes on a cable in the courtyard.

Aurangzeb Wattoo rushed to save the life of his daughter, but he also received a severe electric shock. Seeing his sister and father in serious trouble, young Ishtiaque Wattoo also attempted to detach them from the live cable. But he also fell victim to an electric shock.

The neighbours took all three victims to a nearby hospital on self-help basis. However, father-son duo could not survive and died in hospital. The woman was still in critical condition.

