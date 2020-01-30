UrduPoint.com
Father, Son Electrocuted, Baby Girl Burnt Alive In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:21 PM

Father, son electrocuted, baby girl burnt alive in Faisalabad

A labourer and his son were electrocuted while a baby girl was burnt alive in different incidents, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A labourer and his son were electrocuted while a baby girl was burnt alive in different incidents, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a labourer Mohammad Aslam of Chak 96-JB, along with his son Mohammad Kashif, was busy in work in an under-construction building in Chak Ram Dewali on Sargodha Road. During the work, an iron rod accidentally touched with live electricity wire. As a result, both received fatal electric shock and fell unconscious.

A Rescue team shifted them to Allied Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a house in Alipur Katchi Abadi near Pull Korian due to short-circuiting of electricity. As a result, four-month-old Maumona was burnt alive while other child Muavia sustained minor burn injures. Six fire engines rushed to the site and began the operation to douse the flames. The blaze was brought under control after hectic efforts, said rescue sources.

