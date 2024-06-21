Father, Son Found Dead
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A man and his son were found dead in their house here on Friday.
On information, police entered the home in Street No 6, Muhallah
Fatehabad, in the jurisdiction of Peoples Colony police station
and found bodies of Manzoor aka Bagga (50) and his son Azhar.
Both were addicts and likely to be died of overdose.
Police removed the bodies to the mortuary for autopsy.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024
PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible
IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.
DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 1562 people in Eidul Azha holidays11 minutes ago
-
Old rivalry claims three lives21 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today28 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 10800 substandard kulfis31 minutes ago
-
Rain played havoc in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Dy Speaker, Punjab Assembly inspects cleanliness in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Fares overcharging, 29 vehicles fined Rs.37,500 in Murree11 hours ago
-
01 killed, 3 injured in road accident11 hours ago
-
NHMP arrest gang of cattle thieves11 hours ago
-
District admin takes action to address sewerage issues in Khanewal12 hours ago
-
Govt announces Rs 40 mln compensation for slain lawyers' families12 hours ago
-
Ambassador Amna meets Denmark's representative to EU Michael Lund Jeppesen12 hours ago