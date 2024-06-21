Open Menu

Father, Son Found Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Father, son found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A man and his son were found dead in their house here on Friday.

On information, police entered the home in Street No 6, Muhallah

Fatehabad, in the jurisdiction of Peoples Colony police station

and found bodies of Manzoor aka Bagga (50) and his son Azhar.

Both were addicts and likely to be died of overdose.

Police removed the bodies to the mortuary for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Died Man

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

16 minutes ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

4 hours ago
 PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

12 hours ago
 Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

13 hours ago
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

13 hours ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

13 hours ago
 DC orders strict action against forest fire's resp ..

DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible

13 hours ago
 IGP orders formation of committee for police healt ..

IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance

13 hours ago
 13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish ..

13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.

13 hours ago
 DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in R ..

DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan