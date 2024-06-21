Father, son found dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A man and his son were found dead in their house here on Friday.

On information, police entered the home in Street No 6, Muhallah

Fatehabad, in the jurisdiction of Peoples Colony police station

and found bodies of Manzoor aka Bagga (50) and his son Azhar.

Both were addicts and likely to be died of overdose.

Police removed the bodies to the mortuary for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.