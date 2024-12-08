Father, Son Found Dead In New Afzalabad Haripur
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Bodies of a father and his son were discovered in a room in Haripur's New Afzalabad neighborhood on Sunday.
The deceased have been identified as 60-year-old Maroof Shah and his 24-year-old son, Kamran Shah.
According to initial police reports, both individuals are believed to have died due to the consumption of toxic liquor. The incident came to light when locals noticed no activity from the house for an extended period, prompting them to inform the police.
Upon entering the premises, authorities found the lifeless bodies of the father and son.
The police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to their deaths. The possibility of foul play has not been ruled out at this stage. Samples from the scene, including remnants of the suspected liquor, have been sent to a forensic laboratory for further analysis.
Residents of the area have expressed shock and grief over the incident. Some neighbors reported that the father and son were seen together the previous evening and appeared to be in normal health.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Speaker, NA staff condole with NA speaker on sister's demise2 minutes ago
-
CII chairman declares altering defined gender un-Islamic, calls for medical interventions for inters ..2 minutes ago
-
Measures under way to solve people's problems: minister12 minutes ago
-
Founder of PTI has no future: Attaullah Tarar22 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan: A historic gem of Islamic heritage, a growing partner for Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Maulana condoles demise of NA speaker's sister32 minutes ago
-
From Algebra to Astronomy: Uzbek pioneering scientists shaped global knowledge32 minutes ago
-
Call for showcasing buddhist stupas for economic gains32 minutes ago
-
8 more booked over false posts on social media42 minutes ago
-
CM, Italian delegation discuss trade, education, culture42 minutes ago
-
Cold winds forecast for Sindh42 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary attends school's annual ceremony52 minutes ago