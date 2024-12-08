Father, son found dead in New Afzalabad Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Bodies of a father and his son were discovered in a room in Haripur's New Afzalabad neighborhood on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as 60-year-old Maroof Shah and his 24-year-old son, Kamran Shah.

According to initial police reports, both individuals are believed to have died due to the consumption of toxic liquor. The incident came to light when locals noticed no activity from the house for an extended period, prompting them to inform the police.

Upon entering the premises, authorities found the lifeless bodies of the father and son.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to their deaths. The possibility of foul play has not been ruled out at this stage. Samples from the scene, including remnants of the suspected liquor, have been sent to a forensic laboratory for further analysis.

Residents of the area have expressed shock and grief over the incident. Some neighbors reported that the father and son were seen together the previous evening and appeared to be in normal health.