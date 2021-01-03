Father, son injured in a motorcycle-car head-on collision

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::A 70-year-old father and his son were injured when their motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding car near Prabhupada Pattan, on Tank road early Sunday morning.

According to details, a speeding car hit a father and son on a motorbike near Hudood Tank Road, Prabhupada Pattan, injuring 70-year-old Fazlur Rehman, a resident of Badh and his son Ramzan, who were admitted to Civil Hospital Dera for medical treatment.