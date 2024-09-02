Open Menu

Father, Son Injured In Leopard Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Father, son injured in Leopard attack

A leopard attacked a father and son in the Muslimabad area Upper Khanpur district Haripur on Sunday night, left them injured

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A leopard attacked a father and son in the Muslimabad area Upper Khanpur district Haripur on Sunday night, left them injured.

According to local sources, around 8 PM, Khaleel and his father were riding a motorcycle near Jamun turn on Main Road in Upper Khanpur when the leopard struck, causing them to fall from the bike. The timely presence of a vehicle behind them played a crucial role in preventing further harm.

Local residents promptly shift the injured to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Khanpur.

Although initial reports indicated multiple injuries, Haripur Wildlife Department officials later clarified that only one person was injured in the incident.

A wildlife team has been dispatched to investigate the site and meet with the injured. They are expected to submit a report to the inquiry committee, which will then determine appropriate compensation under the Wildlife Act 2015.

Related Topics

Injured Road Vehicle Haripur Khanpur SITE Sunday 2015 From

Recent Stories

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertain ..

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment

46 seconds ago
 CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in ..

CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad

48 seconds ago
 Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Mag ..

Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi

49 seconds ago
 Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. S ..

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport vi ..

3 minutes ago
 New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 ..

New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC

3 minutes ago
 FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

3 minutes ago
LG minister reviews municipal service delivery pro ..

LG minister reviews municipal service delivery projects across Punjab

22 seconds ago
 FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

1 hour ago
 Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share ..

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..

3 hours ago
 Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

3 hours ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan