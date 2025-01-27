Open Menu

Father, Son Killed, 3 Injured Over Property Issue In Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Father, son killed, 3 injured over property issue in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) In Charsadda district, a father and his son were killed and three others seriously injured when their car was ambushed and fired at on Monday.

Police said, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Mandani police station near Mandani Khwar over a property issue.

The armed assailants ambushed the car and started indiscriminate firing, killing Marifat Shah and his son. Three individuals were critically injured in the attack.

The deceased and injured were immediately shifted to the hospital, while an FIR for the incident was registered at Mandani police station.

