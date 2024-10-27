Father, son killed by unknown motorcyclist

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A father and son were brutally killed by unknown persons riding on a bike near Angaar village in Rajar Tehsil.

The victims have been identified as Azaan Sajid and his son Ukasha.

Emergency services, Rescue 1122, shifted the bodies to Charsadda District Headquarters Hospital.

The attackers managed to escape from the crime spot after committing the crime.

Rajar Police reached the spot, collected evidence and initiated an investigation into the incident killing.