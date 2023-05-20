UrduPoint.com

Father, Son Killed Due To Old Enmity In Ratodero

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2023 | 07:37 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Armed persons gunned-down father and son, in village Musa Ji Wand in the limit of Ratodero Police Station of Larkana, on Saturday.

The incident is said to be the outcome of an old enmity, the police report said.

According to the Police, two groups of the Ghangharo community allegedly fired over a long-standing dispute in Musa Ji Wand village within the limits of Ratodero police station in Larkana.

As a result of the firing, father Darya Khan Ghangharo and son Munir Khan Ghangharo were killed on the spot.

The killers escaped from the scene, police sources added. However, police reached the spot and took the dead bodies into its custody and later the dead bodies were given back to heirs after the postmortem at Taluka Hospital Ratodero.

Ratodero Police Station of Larkana has registered a case against the killers.

Further investigation was underway.

