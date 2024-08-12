Open Menu

Father, Son Killed In Accident On Indus Highway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Father, son killed in accident on Indus highway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) An accident on the Indus Highway Karak at Spinah Morr claimed the lives of a father and son after the truck they were travelling in suffered brake failure.

The victims have been identified as Shakeel Ahmed, 68, and his 28-year-old son, both residents of Peshawar.

Emergency response teams from Rescue 1122 were quick to arrive at the scene, where they conducted relief operations and transported the bGodies to DHQ Hospital Karak.

