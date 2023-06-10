Father, son killed in Bahawalpur road mishap

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed when a truck hit their motorbike in front of Bahawalpur Zoo on Stadium Road here Saturday.

Rescue and police sources said that one identified as Hassan along with his son Gul Bahar was riding his motorcycle when another speedy motorcycle passed next to them and suddenly, Hassan's bike slipped and the man and his son fell down on the road.

In the meantime, both were hit by a truck coming from behind, the sources told. As a result, both suffered critical wounds.

The ambulances of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene to transport them to hospital but the two succumbed to their injuries. The deceased were belonging to Abbasnagar area of Bahwalpur district.

Police is investigating the incident.