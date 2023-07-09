Open Menu

Father, Son Killed In Bike Snatching Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Father, son killed in bike snatching incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :A father and his son were shot dead by armed robbers during a motorbike snatching incident occurred on the wee hours of the day on Qambrani Road of Quetta, police officials confirmed.

The deceased identified as Abdul Karim and Ejaz Ahmed resident of Noshki were on their way home when armed robbers intercepted their motorbike and opened fire on resistance.

Soon after the incident, the area people launched a protest, blocking the road for all kinds of traffic. They raised slogans against the police and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the heinous killing of father and son.

It may be recalled that incidents of motorbike snatching have increased manifold in the provincial capital. The police and local administration seems helpless to dismantle the gangs involved in robberies and street crimes.

A young man who resisted the motorbike snatching bid was also gunned down by the unknown armed men on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha and still the murderers are at large in the majority of the cases.

