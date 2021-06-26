Father, Son Killed In Firing Near Shikarpur
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A father and son were killed in a firing over land dispute in village Golo Daro on wee hours on Saturday.
Police said Kharoos and Odha clans had a old enmity over land which caused firing incident. They victims were identified as Hazoor Bakhsh and his son Awais Odho.
Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital and started investigations.