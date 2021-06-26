UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father, Son Killed In Firing Near Shikarpur

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 03:19 PM

Father, son killed in firing near Shikarpur

A father and son were killed in a firing over land dispute in village Golo Daro on wee hours on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A father and son were killed in a firing over land dispute in village Golo Daro on wee hours on Saturday.

Police said Kharoos and Odha clans had a old enmity over land which caused firing incident. They victims were identified as Hazoor Bakhsh and his son Awais Odho.

Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital and started investigations.

Related Topics

Firing

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,282 new COVID-19 cases, 2,233 reco ..

5 minutes ago

'Alarming' virus surge prompts new Bangladesh lock ..

4 seconds ago

Vinales sets pace in Dutch MotoGP third practice

5 seconds ago

Petty issue claims life in sargodha

26 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says Delta COVID-19 Strain Transmits ..

26 minutes ago

Two held with narcotics in sargodha

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.