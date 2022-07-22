Father, son killed in land dispute in Khyber

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The father and son were killed and another son of the victim injured when rivals allegedly started firing at them in Khyber tribal district.

Police said the tragic incident occurred at Peer Mela of Zakakhel village of tehsil Tirah when accused Samar Gul and his cousin Nazir Khan started firing at Muhammad Jahangir and Akbar Khan Afridi after exchange of heated arguments over the land dispute.

As a result, both of them died on the spot.

The other son of the victim identified as Muhammad Hussain sustained critical bullet wounds and was hospitalized. Police have registered a case and started investigation.