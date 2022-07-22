UrduPoint.com

Father, Son Killed In Land Dispute In Khyber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Father, son killed in land dispute in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The father and son were killed and another son of the victim injured when rivals allegedly started firing at them in Khyber tribal district.

Police said the tragic incident occurred at Peer Mela of Zakakhel village of tehsil Tirah when accused Samar Gul and his cousin Nazir Khan started firing at Muhammad Jahangir and Akbar Khan Afridi after exchange of heated arguments over the land dispute.

As a result, both of them died on the spot.

The other son of the victim identified as Muhammad Hussain sustained critical bullet wounds and was hospitalized. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Exchange Died Afridi

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

17 minutes ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

4 hours ago
 Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.