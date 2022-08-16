UrduPoint.com

Father, Son Killed In Musazai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :A man and his son were shot dead in Garhi Shaheed Baba of Musazai area on Tuesday.

Musazai police said the complainant Usman Ghani in his report told that he along with his brother Qasim and nephew Waqas were on way to home when the assailants opened fire at them near Garhi Shaheed Baba.

As a result, the complainant said his brother Qasim and nephew Waqas were killed on the spot while the attackers managed to flee the scene.

The bodies of the deceased, Qasim (30) and his son Waqas (9) were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. Musazai police have collected evidence from the crime scene and started further investigation. Police said raids were being conducted on the suspected hideouts of the attackers to ensure their early arrest.

