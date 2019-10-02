Father, son killed in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : A son and a father here on Wednesday killed by unknown assailants over rivalry dispute at Arbab Road area.

According to Police Station Tehkal some unknown attackers started an indiscriminate firing on two persons near Arbab Road. As a result, both of them killed on the spot and their bodies were shifted to KTH hospital for postmortem.

Police has registered the case and investigations were underway.