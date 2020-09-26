Father, Son Killed In Road Accident
SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) A local trader and his minor son were killed in a road accident near Aadamkey Cheema village on Saturday.
According to police, Muhammad Akram was going to Daska on a motorcycle when the head scarf of his wife Shugufta Bibi got entangled in the wheels and they fell onto the Daska-Sambrial road.
In the meantime, a car coming behind ran them over.
As a result, Akram and his four-year-old son died on the spot while his wife sustained serious head injuries.
She was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition.
Daska police have shifted the bodies to Daska hospital for autopsy.