UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father, Son Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Father, son killed in road accident

A local trader and his minor son were killed in a road accident near Aadamkey Cheema village on Saturday

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) A local trader and his minor son were killed in a road accident near Aadamkey Cheema village on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Akram was going to Daska on a motorcycle when the head scarf of his wife Shugufta Bibi got entangled in the wheels and they fell onto the Daska-Sambrial road.

In the meantime, a car coming behind ran them over.

As a result, Akram and his four-year-old son died on the spot while his wife sustained serious head injuries.

She was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Daska police have shifted the bodies to Daska hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered against the car driver.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Car Died Road Accident Wife Daska

Recent Stories

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

Drug, Poison Information Center inaugurated at Dow ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

6544 male 482 female students to appear in Enginee ..

2 minutes ago

DNR Leadership Bans Mass Events, Citizens' Access ..

2 minutes ago

Two die, six injured in road mishap

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.