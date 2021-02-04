UrduPoint.com
Father, Son Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:56 AM

Father, son killed in road accident

A man and his son were killed in a road accident, here on Wednesday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A man and his son were killed in a road accident, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, 45-year-old Haider resident of Chak 52, along with his 16-year-old son Shan, was going on a motorcycle on Depalpur road when the two-wheeler skidded off due to over-speeding near Okara bypass and they fell onto the road.

In the meantime, a tractor-trolley coming from rear side ran over them. As a result, the both sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

