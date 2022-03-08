Father, son killed in road accident

A youth and his father were killed while another person sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A youth and his father were killed while another person sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that a speeding coaster hit a car near Dijkot.

As a result, 28-year-old Muhammad Abu Bakar, his father Shamim (55) and Abdul Razzaq (63) received serious injuries and were shifted to hospital where Abu Bakar and Shamim, residents of Ghulam Muhammad Abad, breathed their last while condition of third is also stated to be critical.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.