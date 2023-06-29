Father, Son Killed In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 08:50 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :A 40-year-old man and his one-year-old son were killed and his wife and two daughters were injured seriously in a road accident on Hasilpur Road, here on Thursday.
Police sources said the family was coming to City Chowk Bahawalnagar to celebrate Eid with their other family members.
A tyre of the car they were travelling in burst and the vehicle hit a roadside tree. As a result, the family head, Umar Shehzad, and his infant son, Azeez, died on-the-spot, while his 35-year-old wife, Huma Umar, and daughters -- Haadia (16) and Hajira (7) -- received serious injuries.
The injured were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, according to police.