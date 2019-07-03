Father, Son Killed In Road Accident In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:33 PM
Two members of a family were killed while another suffered injuries in a road accident at Chawinda Road on Wednesday
According to Rescue 1122, Muneer (35) along with his wife Rasheeda (28) and son Usman (4) was riding a motorbike when a loader rickshaw hit the two-wheeler at Chawinda Road.
As a result, Muneer and his son died on the spot while Rasheeda critically injured.
Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Police are investigating.