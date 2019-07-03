UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father, Son Killed In Road Accident In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:33 PM

Father, son killed in road accident in Sialkot

Two members of a family were killed while another suffered injuries in a road accident at Chawinda Road on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Two members of a family were killed while another suffered injuries in a road accident at Chawinda Road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muneer (35) along with his wife Rasheeda (28) and son Usman (4) was riding a motorbike when a loader rickshaw hit the two-wheeler at Chawinda Road.

As a result, Muneer and his son died on the spot while Rasheeda critically injured.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police are investigating.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Road Died Road Accident Wife Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Heavy rain prompts evacuation orders for 1.1 milli ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of Lahore airport firi ..

2 minutes ago

NAB stopped from coercive measures against Rana Ma ..

2 minutes ago

SHO suspended on recommendation of police accounta ..

2 minutes ago

Sehat Cards to provide healthcare facilities to co ..

6 minutes ago

KP governor orders to ensure electricity supply to ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.