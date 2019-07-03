Father, son killed in road accident in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Two members of a family were killed while another suffered injuries in a road accident at Chawinda Road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muneer (35) along with his wife Rasheeda (28) and son Usman (4) was riding a motorbike when a loader rickshaw hit the two-wheeler at Chawinda Road.

As a result, Muneer and his son died on the spot while Rasheeda critically injured.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police are investigating.