PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A father and son were killed when a speedy dumper hit their motorcycle in Naguman area here on Wednesday.

Police said Mir Alam and his son Zakir Alam on motorcycle were going on Charradda road when hit by a speedy dumper from opposite direction, killing both on the spot. Police have registered case and started investigation.