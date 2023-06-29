Father, son killed in road mishap

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) ::A father and son were killed in a car accident at Rabat while three others sustained injured near Rabat, here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, a fielder's car coming from Chitral to Bajaur plunged into a deep riven when the driver in a narrow turn lost control of the car, killing father and son on the spot while three others including the driver were seriously injured near Rabat.

The officials of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and provided medical aid to the injured and shifted the bodies to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Timergara.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Khayista Khan and his son Izzat Khan, residents of Bajaur while the injured include Jabbir, Anas and Hayatullah, residents of Bajaur.