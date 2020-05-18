Father, son killed in road mishap in Mianwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two persons were killed in a road accident in Mianwali police limits here on Monday

Police sources said that Abdul Rafi, 45 resident of Mushtaq Town, Block B along with his son Khalil Ahmad, 18 was traveling on a motorcycle towards Jafar Town when a recklessly driven Oil Tanker hit the motorbike at main road near Makran Morr Minawlai.

As a result, both Abdul Rafi and his son Khalil Ahmad died on the spot. The accused managed to flee.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after necessary legal formalities; police have registered cases against unknown accused driver and started investigation.