Father, Son Killed In Road Mishap In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Two members of a family were killed on the spot when their motorbike overturned on the road near Daska Gujranwala road Sialkot on Monday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, Ghulam Mustafa along with his son Abdul islam were riding a motorbike when a loader rickshaw hit the two-wheeler near Daska Gujranwala Road, a private news channel reported.

As a result, both the victims died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted bodies to nearby Daska hospital.

