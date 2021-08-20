Father, son killed in Vehari road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A father and his son were killed in a Vehari motorcycle accident on Friday morning.

A 23-year-old man and his 4-year-old son died on the spot after his motorcycle rammed into a roadside tree at Mailsi road in Vehari district.

Rescue sources said after getting information, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Rescue sources further said the victims of accident were identified as Sheraz and Muhammad Hussain.