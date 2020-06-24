Father, Son Killed In Wall Collapse
Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:40 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :-:A man and his three-year-old son were killed when the wall of their house collapsed in Sadr Bala Hathar village of Hujra Shah Muqeem on Wednesday.
As a result of which, Naveed Dhol and his toddler son buried under the debris and died.
In a road accident, Kalsoom Bibi was killed while her young son sustained injuries when a tractor trolley hit their motorcycle at Depalpur-Pakpattan road.