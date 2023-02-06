UrduPoint.com

Father, Son Killed Over Domestic Dispute In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023

Father and son were shot dead in the Patriata area due to domestic dispute here on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Father and son were shot dead in the Patriata area due to domestic dispute here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

The Patriata Police rushed to scene immediately and collected all the evidence.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused is the son-in-law of the deceased who killed the father and son by shooting due to domestic grudge.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali has taken notice and ordered SDPO Murree to arrest the accused immediately.

Teams should be formed under the supervision of SDPO to arrest the accused. He said accused should be arrested and brought to justice.

