Father, Son Killed Over Old Enmity

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:50 PM

Father, son killed over old enmity

Father and son were killed over old enmity at Madian area, said police on Tuesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Father and son were killed over old enmity at Madian area, said police on Tuesday.

Shah Karam and his son Shaukat Hayat resident of Terat Shegal were killed while Asif Nawab got bullet injuries.

The injured was rushed to nearby hospital while the bodies were handed over to the heirs.

The police registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

