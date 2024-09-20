Father, son killed over old enmity in Swabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Rivals killed father and son in a mosque over a minor altercation in village Kalu Khan here on Friday, police said.

According to details, rivals started firing on their opponents in a mosque after an argument.

Firing killed Fazal Raziq and his son on the spot.

Attackers manage to escape from the crime scene. Reason behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity.

Case has been registered and investigation in underway.