Father, Son Killed Over Old Enmity In Swabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Rivals killed father and son in a mosque over a minor altercation in village Kalu Khan here on Friday, police said.
According to details, rivals started firing on their opponents in a mosque after an argument.
Firing killed Fazal Raziq and his son on the spot.
Attackers manage to escape from the crime scene. Reason behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity.
Case has been registered and investigation in underway.
Recent Stories
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM chairs seven-hour long meeting in P&D dept11 seconds ago
-
NA body directs steps for revival PTV's past glory & grandeur10 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews overbilling, power theft, data discrepancies20 minutes ago
-
LHC orders DC to decide on PTI's plea for rally20 minutes ago
-
LHC orders DC to decide on PTI's plea for rally20 minutes ago
-
KPCVE holds seminar on drug abuse, youth delinquency30 minutes ago
-
SABS University extends admission forms date30 minutes ago
-
PEF budget approved30 minutes ago
-
Hina Tayyaba meets Commerce Minister, discuss fashion and design innovation30 minutes ago
-
PFA shuts down 10 food points on Motorway30 minutes ago
-
3,928 arrested for Tenancy Act violation30 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with President Islamabad Policy R ..39 minutes ago