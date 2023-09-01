Open Menu

Father, Son Killed Over Property Dispute

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 06:06 PM

Father, son killed over property dispute

A man shot dead his uncle and his son over an old property dispute in the area of Garh police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A man shot dead his uncle and his son over an old property dispute in the area of Garh police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Friday that Muhammad Baqir Jatt, a resident of Chak No 622-GB, had an old property dispute with his nephew Aurangzeb Jatt.

On the day of the incident, Aurangzeb, along with his accomplices, opened fire with a pistol and caused serious injuries to Muhammad Baqir (65) and his son Muhammad Kashif (20). The injured were rushed to a hospital, but they succumbed to their wounds.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation. No arrest was made till filing of the report, he added.

