Father, son killed over property dispute

Two persons including a reporter of a private news channel, belonging to a same family were killed over domestic dispute in Qila Dedar Singh area of Gujranwala on Friday morning

A private tv channel reported that the accused Rana Kashif Musawar opened fires on his father and brother, Rana Abid Musawar, A private TV reporter over property dispute in Qila Dedar Singh area of Gujranwala.

As result, both the father and the brother of Rana Kashif were killed.

Following the incident, the accused managed to escape from the scene.