Father, son killed over rivalry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A man and his son were shot dead over an old property dispute in the area of Rodala Road police station.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that one Riaz, a resident of Chak No 357-GB, had an old enmity with Shaaban of the same locality over a property dispute.

On the day of the incident, Shaaban, along with his accomplices, shot dead Riaz and his son Farhan.

The area police took the bodies into custody and launched raids for arrest of the accused, he added.