UrduPoint.com

Father, Son Remanded To Police Custody In Constable Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Father, son remanded to police custody in constable murder case

An anti-terroism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over a man and his son, involved in killing of a constable, to police on seven-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :An anti-terroism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over a man and his son, involved in killing of a constable, to police on seven-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced Sajid Hussain and his son Akrama before the court. The investigation officer submitted that the accused gunned down a police constable, Kamal Ahmad, during a raid at their house in Model Town. He pleaded with the court for a 14-day physical remand of the accused for investigation.

However, the court granted only seven-day physical remand of the accused and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term. The court also sought a report about the investigation on the next date of hearing.

Constable Kamal Ahmad was killed by the firing of the accused in a raid.

The police had registered an FIR against the accused under sections 302, 34, 324 186, 353, 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act 1997.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Firing Police Man FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Murtaza Wahab directs secretary to ensure implemen ..

Murtaza Wahab directs secretary to ensure implementation of 'Student Unions Act' ..

1 minute ago
 Austin Consults With Japan Defense Chief on North ..

Austin Consults With Japan Defense Chief on North Korea Test Missile Launches - ..

1 minute ago
 LEAs role lauded for ensuring law and order during ..

LEAs role lauded for ensuring law and order during PTI's protest : IGP

1 minute ago
 US Exploits Artificial Intelligence to Analyze Dat ..

US Exploits Artificial Intelligence to Analyze Data Related to Ukraine Conflict ..

1 minute ago
 Sale of English Football Club Chelsea to US Busine ..

Sale of English Football Club Chelsea to US Businessman Todd Boehly's Group Fina ..

5 minutes ago
 1st international conference on emerging trends of ..

1st international conference on emerging trends of Physics concludes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.