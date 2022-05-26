Father, Son Remanded To Police Custody In Constable Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 09:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :An anti-terroism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over a man and his son, involved in killing of a constable, to police on seven-day physical remand.
Earlier, the police produced Sajid Hussain and his son Akrama before the court. The investigation officer submitted that the accused gunned down a police constable, Kamal Ahmad, during a raid at their house in Model Town. He pleaded with the court for a 14-day physical remand of the accused for investigation.
However, the court granted only seven-day physical remand of the accused and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term. The court also sought a report about the investigation on the next date of hearing.
Constable Kamal Ahmad was killed by the firing of the accused in a raid.
The police had registered an FIR against the accused under sections 302, 34, 324 186, 353, 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act 1997.