Father, son shot dead by their relative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :A father and son were shot dead and two others including a woman were injured by their relative in Bombhay Jughian area, here on Wednesday.

Police said that accused Adnan alias Achu entered a house, shot dead father-son duo and injured two other persons.

After the incident, the accused fled the scene. The deceased were identified as Hizar Hayat (50) and Hamza (22). Their bodies were removed to the city morgue for autopsy.

On receiving information, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.