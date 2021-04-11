UrduPoint.com
Father, Son Shot Dead In Lachi Tehsil Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) ::Ex-President of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf in Lachi Tehsil of Kohat Malik Riaz and his son Murad have lost their lives when unknown killers have opened fire at them, both were shot dead in Mohalla Hassan Garhi of Lachi near their home, Police confirmed the attack.

Soon after the shoot-out, Police rushed to the spot and started a search operation for the arrest of the killers. Police have also registered FIR against the unknown killers in the Lachi Tehsil Police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

