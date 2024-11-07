Open Menu

Father, Son Shot Dead In Rustam, Accused Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Father, son shot dead in Rustam, accused arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A monetary dispute in Rustam Tehsil of Mardan district on Thursday led to the killing of a man and his son.

Police said the unfortunate incident occurred in the Amankot area of Rustam where a father and his son were shot dead over a monetary dispute.

The brother of the deceased told police that his father, Noor Zamin Sha and brother, Ajab Shah were bringing firewood from the fields when the alleged accused, Amrez Khan shot them dead.

In a quick response to the report, Rustam Police succeeded in arresting the accused within one hour of the crime. The weapon used in the crime was also recovered from the accused.

Police were further investigating the incident.

